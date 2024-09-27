Emotional Tyler Huntley interview may have given big clue on Dolphins starter for MNF
By Brian Miller
Tyler Huntley may not be perfect, but he is like every other Miami Dolphins fan and this week he could live out a childhood dream should he start against the Titans. The first step in doing so came over a week ago when Miami signed him off the Ravens' practice squad. Put on a Dolphins uniform...check.
Now, a few days away from his favorite team's first home game with him in uniform, he could start. Local media have a good idea of who will start on Monday night. They know who has taken the most first-team reps in practice. The Dolphins won't allow them to release the names. Huntley knows as well, and his smile may have tipped us off as to who that starter will be vs. Tennessee.
Huntley clearly is as excited as a little kid on Christmas morning. For many Dolphins fans, the dream of playing for the team was never going to happen. Some get lucky enough to meet a favorite player, and everyone remembers their first trip to see the team in Miami. For Huntley, living out the possibility of running out onto Hard Rock Stadium as the starter is a win for every fan who had that dream. This was the franchise he watched growing up, which makes things even better for him.
Will Tyler Huntley start for the Miami Dolphins against the Tennessee Titans?
Huntley's reply to the question never indicated whether or not he was going to start or not but clearly, he couldn't stop smiling. It seems as though his smile was saying a lot more than his words. Huntley clearly bristled at the idea of making his dream come true.
The Dolphins' choices are not great. Skylar Thompson was limited in practice, andTim Boyle wasn't effective last Sunday, leaving a quarterback who does not know the system well. Huntley may not know the system, but if Mike McDaniel is as smart as he thinks he is, he will adjust the offense to make it easier for him.
Miami has to focus on running the ball and the Titans will focus on stopping the run. Huntley could be the "X" factor - should he start, that is.