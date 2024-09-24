Even Adam Schefter thinks the Dolphins should add a 'season-saving QB'
By Brian Miller
It is becoming more evident that the Miami Dolphins have less interest in making a quarterback roster move than everyone else in the NFL. Dolphins fans, national media, and even fans of other NFL teams can see there is a big problem in Miami at quarterback.
Chris Grier may make a move this week, but his lack of forethought has already hurt his team in 2024. Grier didn't opt to sign a reliable, experienced backup quarterback this past offseason, and now it is hurting his franchise's chance of success.
While many NFL writers are chiming in about what the Dolphins should do, NFL expert Adam Schefter spoke on the Pat McAfee Show and had his own opinions on what Miami should do because, unlike Grier so far, everyone knows they need to do something.
Adam Schefter names 3 quarterbacks the Dolphins should consider
Schefter is quick to point out that he has no idea if the Dolphins are making calls or have reached out to anyone, but he believes, as do the rest of us, that Miami has to do something. Schefter believes that there are three quarterbacks the Dolphins should pursue: Denver's Zach Wilson, Pittsburgh's Russell Wilson, and Cleveland's Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Of the three, Russell Wilson has the most experience and success. The thought of Thompson-Robinson is intriguing, but the Dolphins need someone who can step in and win games now as opposed to another developmental quarterback. He has one touchdown and four interceptions over the eight games he has played in, which is hardly what the Dolphins need right now.
The Dolphins' best bet would be to try to convince Ryan Tannehill to return, but to do so, they would have to pay a lot more to get him. Tannehill doesn't want to be a backup and is waiting for the perfect situation that will allow him to play the rest of the season as the starter. That isn't the Dolphins' problem; their problem is the next four weeks.