Potential solution to Dolphins' QB nightmare goes up in smoke
By Ryan Heckman
Ever since Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with another scary injury and was placed on injured reserve, fans have speculated over what the team could do at the position; both in the short-term and long-term.
While Tua hopes to return this year and ultimately wants to continue his NFL career, nothing is for certain right now. So, of course, there have been plenty of folks wondering what Miami might do if they don't see Skylar Thompson or Tim Boyle as the current answer.
One idea that's been often-discussed over the last week has involved what's going on over in Carolina, regarding 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young, who was recently benched by head coach Dave Canales, prompting an influx of trade whispers and rumors.
By Sunday, multiple outlets reported that there were, indeed, teams interested in trading for Young. First, it was ESPN's Adam Schefter stating there were "several teams" to show interest.
Then, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer gave an interesting update while on the air for Week 3:
"There's four teams who actually called the Panthers this week and tried to inquire to see if they can trade for Bryce Young," Glazer said.
Okay, then ... so teams have, in fact, asked about a Bryce Young trade. But, how likely is it that Carolina entertains a deal?
"All four teams were told emphatically by Carolina, 'We are not trading him, we do still think there's a future here,'" Glazer concluded.
Well, for any fans hoping the Dolphins would take a chance on Young, that ship appears to have sailed. While it was a nice thought, a move like that one could also have brought some tension to the quarterback room.
Both Tua and Young are fairly soft-spoken in demeanor, and of course each of them come from having played at Alabama during college. But, they're also both still very young, and bringing them together in the same quarterback room might have brought additional unwanted questions.
Dolphins will have to look elsewhere for a potential quarterback solution
If Tua is unable to return for quite a while, and the Dolphins want to try to elevate their quarterback play, they'll have to look somewhere else.
One option might be going after Cleveland Browns backup Jameis Winston before it's too late. To this day, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski supports Deshaun Watson. However, it doesn't seem likely that Watson will be the team's starter for very much longer based on his play. Winston's time as a trade candidate is dwindling.
Could Miami go out and get Russell Wilson if the Steelers stick with Justin Fields? That's another option that's been talked about amongst fans.
Whatever Miami does, they've got to address the position because their current passers aren't going to cut it. The Dolphins have a ton of firepower on offense but no one to get them the ball in an efficient manner.