Everything you need to know about potential Dolphins draft target Jackson Powers Johnson!
Throughout the weeks leading up to the draft, I will be breaking down film and discussing my thoughts on potential Dolphins draftees. The first name on my wish list for the Dolphins is the player we're highlighting today: Jackson Powers Johnson.
By Daulton Drew
Final thoughts on Jackson Powers Johnson
JPJ, in my opinion, due to his age and relative inexperience, is a raw prospect that is somehow still a finished product. I believe he has the potential to get even better with good coaching, and that is what excites me the most.
He can be a bit sluggish out of his stance in pass protection, and his footwork needs work. I would like to see him drive through his block more and strike with his hands with more ferocity. He also has a tendency to get a bit too tall in pass pro.
He brings great intelligence and very rarely puts a foot wrong, especially run blocking. He has great size and elite speed when climbing to the second level. His double teams were not as devastating as I would have liked, but that easily be corrected.
His hand placement and instincts will limit holding calls against him. He has great positional versatility and would likely play guard in Miami.
I was not impressed with his teammates on the offensive front, so it felt, at times, he was carrying that unit, which is even more impressive.
I really like this kid's game, and I think he has tons of potential. He could be the best G/C in football in a few years with the right coaching and scheme fit. If Miami want him at 21, I believe he will still be there, so it really will come down to how they evaluate him.
