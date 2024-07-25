Former Dolphins DC Vic Fangio is already throwing Eagles players under the bus
Did he seriously not learn anything from his rough season with the Miami Dolphins? When Vic Fangio was with Miami, the players inside of the locker room didn't like him. Just ask Jevon Holland about Fangio and his eyes will probably light up, but not in a good way.
Dolphins players hated how Fangio would blast them in a group setting. It looks like more of the same is now taking place in Philadelphia. Fangio is the new defensive coordinator for the Eagles. Early on in training camp, it sure looks like Fangio is up to his old tricks. What in the world is he thinking?
Eagles DC Vic Fangio clearly didn't learn from his Dolphins mistakes
While speaking to Eagles reporters, linebacker Devin White said that Fangio has been quick to call out mistakes his players are making and it doesn't matter who it is. White added that he'll do it one-on-one or with a bunch of guys around, saying Jalen Carter caught a verbal jab from the new DC already.
Yes, strong coaching is what the Eagles need and the old-school feel must be something that some people appreciate. However, there's a reason Miami decided to part ways with the veteran coach after only one year in South Florida.
Straight up, Fangio was not liked whatsoever by the Dolphins defenders. Holland blasted him this offseason, while Cam Smith was in his dog house throughout the year. The difference now that the Dolphins hired Anthony Weaver is quite head-turning. The guys are rallying around him, which wasn't the case when Fangio was running the defense.
The fact that he didn't learn anything from his time in Miami is also comical. Hey, that's nothing for people in Miami or for the players to worry about anymore, as he's no longer in the AFC East. He's your problem now, Nick Sirianni. Good luck with that.