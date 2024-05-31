Former NFL WR Plaxico Burress has insane Dolphins QB prediction for 2025
Now that the Miami Dolphins have locked in a long-term extension with wideout Jaylen Waddle, you've got to figure general manager Chris Grier is going to make Tua Tagovailoa his main priority. A new deal has been rumored for quite some time, but everyone is waiting for the two sides to meet in the middle.
However, what are the chances the Dolphins let Tagovailoa play out the 2024 season on his fifth-year option and then they look for a potential replacement next offseason? That's what former NY Giants Super Bowl winner Plaxico Burress has in mind.
While speaking on the The Carton Show with New York's Craig Carton, Burress said that if the Dallas Cowboys miss the playoffs this upcoming season, then the dominoes will fall leading to Dak Prescott taking over as the starter for Miami in 2025. We beg your pardon, Plaxico?
Will the Dolphins get a new contract with Tua Tagovailoa done soon?
A lot of things will need to happen for this to go down, but come on, we just don't see it happening. Prescott is on the last year of his contract with the Cowboys and Jerry Jones doesn't appear in any rush to make something happen for him.
The 2024 campaign could be Prescott's last with Dallas, while the same could be said for head coach Mike McCarthy. With that said, do we really think Grier and Co. are going to risk angering Tagovailoa this summer by not finalizing an extension?
The Pro Bowl signal-caller, who led the NFL in passing yards last season, reported for OTAs and there are no signs of him looking to create drama for the Dolphins in the coming months. However, OTAs are one thing. What if Tua decides to hold out during camp in order to put pressure on Miami to give him a new deal?
That's something no one wants to see. With the way the QB market has been set, Tagovailoa is looking at around $50-55 million per season with his next deal. This is something Grier fully understands, but it's unknown how high he's willing to go. Soon enough, we'll see if the two sides make something work. Until that happens, though, more wild predictions like the one Burress dropped will be coming in.