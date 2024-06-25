Here's why former Dolphin Emmanuel Ogbah hasn't signed with a new team yet
By Brian Miller
Emmanuel Ogbah still has yet to land with a new team, but his agent Drew Rosenhaus says there is a reason for that. In another Josh Moser interview, Rosenhaus said that there has been plenty of interest in his client since being released by the Miami Dolphins. In fact, he says there has "been multiple teams interested in signing Emmanuel." He also said that the market for the former Dolphins defensive end is picking up.
Rosenhaus lost me, however, when he said that interest from around the league wasn't "economically or schematically" the right fit. In other words, Ogbah isn't getting the paycheck that he wants. Unfortunately, he may not get a figure that he likes.
Emmanuel Ogbah is still waiting on an impressive offer in free agency
Ogbah's NFL career is coming to an end. A few years ago, the Dolphins gave him a great deal, but he never lived up to the terms of that contract. While he will likely get an offer that pays more than the veteran minimum, he shouldn't realistically expect anything higher. That appears to be what he's holding out for, though.
I also don't see where Ogbah's market would be increasing right now. If anything, he will be a mid-training camp addition and a long shot to make the roster, barring injury. A lot of people hope that isn't the case and he gets paid what he is hoping to receive, but at this point in the offseason, it's tough to see that happening.
Rosenhaus' discussion of it, granted he was asked, seems more about drumming up potential interest in his client. Hoping to get back into a 4-3 scheme, Ogbah isn't likely to impact a roster as a starter at this point in his career, and situational play may be where he is at moving forward.