How to listen to Patriots vs. Dolphins NFL Week 5 game on the radio
By Ryan Heckman
After a Week 1 win, the Miami Dolphins are officially reeling having lost three games in a row. They enter Week 5 at 1-3 and are still hurting big time at the quarterback position.
Sunday, they meet up with a division foe in the New England Patriots who are under new leadership with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Meanwhile, Mike McDaniel continues to try and run the ship as best he can amidst a difficult start to Miami's season.
Game Details
The Dolphins travel to New England to take on the Patriots in a Week 5 divisional clash. This is a game where we will once again see Tyler Snoop Huntley under center for the team, as head coach Mike McDaniel will ride with the veteran as his starting quarterback for another week. Tua Tagovailoa has been making progress, but will still be out for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, the Patriots could be in the midst of a brewing quarterback controversy as veteran Jacoby Brissett has not been getting it done. No. 3 overall pick, Drake Maye, is awaiting his opportunity and most would agree that it's only a matter of time before he takes over.
Local Radio Stations
Dolphins Radio
Those in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area can listen to the game locally on WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM or WZTU-HD2 94.9 FM. For any surrounding area, local listeners can check out a list of other Dolphins radio affiliates listed on their team website.
Patriots Radio
Fans can stream the game live on the Patriots Radio Network straight from the team's website or local listeners (Boston) can tune into WBZ-FM 98.5 FM. Other local listeners can check out a list of Patriots radio affiliates on their website.
National Radio Options
Dolphins fans wanting to hear a live home broadcast who might be outside of the local area can tune into Sirius XM Radio. For a Miami home broadcast, that can be found on channel 226. For a Patriots home broadcast, check out channel 231.
Online Radio Streaming
There are several third-party options fans can check out to stream the Week 5 game such as: iHeartRadio, TuneIn, radio.net, Online Radio Box, and Audacy.
Mobile Listening Options
If you don't have access to a TV or radio service, you can download the official Miami Dolphins app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and stream the game right through the app.
International Listening Options
For fans outside the United States, many can use one of the above options such as the Dolphins mobile app, either team website (Dolphins or Patriots) or a third-party streaming service also listed above.