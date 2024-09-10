Hyped up Dolphins position group was non-existent against Jacksonville
By Gaston Rubio
The Miami Dolphins came away victorious in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the team on a game-winning drive that was culminated by a Jason Sanders' 52-yard field goal.
Despite the victory to start the new campaign, there was still much to be desired from Miami’s offensive performance. The group that disappointed the most was no question the tight ends. Much was written in the offseason about Miami’s need and desire to utilize the tight end position more often. In 2023, Miami ranked last in the league with 52 receptions from the tight ends. So, what went from vs. the Jaguars?
The Dolphins tight ends need to up their game vs. the Bills in Week 2
Knowing Miami needed to improve, Chris Grier went out and signed Jonnu Smith. Smith led all tight ends in 2023 in yards after the catch. Pairing Smith with McDaniel seemed to be a match made in heaven.
Fast Forward to Week 1 versus the Jaguars and the tight end position looked abysmal. The TEs were targeted only six times on Sunday afternoon. To put it into perspective, Tua threw a total of 37 passes. Only six went to his tight ends?
Smith was targeted twice, Julian Hill once, and Durham Smythe was targeted three times. Smith accounted for seven yards on one catch and was a non-factor throughout the game. Paying a tight end $10 million over the course of two years to be a blocker or a decoy seems to be money that could be better spent somewhere else. The important thing is that Miami came away victorious in what could have been a disappointing start to the season.
Smith and the other tight ends will be called upon to contribute in the passing game, especially as injuries begin to pile up. Thursday night vs. Buffalo will be another chance for McDaniel and the Dolphins to showcase how good Smith can be.