Is De'Von Achane playing tonight? Latest injury updates on Dolphins star RB
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are without starting running back Raheem Mostert, and this is an opportunity for De'Von Achane to show that he deserves the top spot on the team's depth chart. However, it remains unknown if he'll be playing or not.
It would be great to see Achane on the field against the Bills on Thursday night, but fans are not certain he will be the one leading the ground game. After missing most of the practice sessions this week, Achane is still questionable with an ankle injury.
On Wednesday, Achane was able to do soft work on the field at practice. He was able to run and make cuts. He wasn't in a red shirt, which is typically a no-contact jersey. Miami was doing walkthroughs, though.
So far, it appears that Achane will give it a go tonight, but the Dolphins will run him through practice drills and warmups before making a final decision on his availability. Miami will list the inactive players about 90 minutes before kickoff. For now, it looks good for Achane. Miami did not elevate players from their practice squad on Tuesday. Deneric Prince is the only running back on the Dolphins PS and may remain there this week.
DeVon Achane has played well against the Buffalo Bills in his short career
In 2023, Achane ran for 101 yards on eight attempts in his first game vs. the Bills. He scored two touchdowns running the ball and caught three passes. In his second game against the Bills, he ran 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown.
With Achane dealing with the ankle issue, the Dolphins will keep Jaylen Wright active on the roster for tonight's game. He and Jeff Wilson Jr. will provide options should Achane deal with stiffness or pain during the course of the game, that is if he is active.
The Dolphins can elevate a player off the practice squad on game day prior to the announcement of the team's inactive list. For the Dolphins, they could activate Robbie Chosen to fill in for Malik Washington, who will be out Thursday night. Prince, however, is the player to watch ahead of TNF. If he is activated, it could spell trouble for Achane's availability.
This article will be updated as more information comes in on Achane.