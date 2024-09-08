Is Jalen Ramsey playing today? Full injury update for Dolphins cornerback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will open their 2024 regular season at home against the Jaguars, but one question has been on the minds of fans and media alike.
The Dolphins recently extended their star cornerback, making him the highest-paid CB in the NFL. It is the second time he set the mark in his NFL career. Miami extended him despite missing the last month of training camp with a hamstring injury.
Ramsey was on the injured list all week and will enter the day with a questionable designation.
Jalen Ramsey will play in Dolphins Week 1 game vs. Jaguars
Ramsey is active for the Dolphins' season opener. The question is how many snaps will he play? The All-Pro is returning from a hamstring injury, so Miami may want to be cautious to avoid suffering another injury.
Ramsey went through pre-game warmups and was cleared to play, which gives the Dolphins' secondary a huge boost in a tough matchup against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Even if he doesn't play a full-time role today, this is great news for the new highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
The writing was on the wall for Ramsey to return in time to play. He was limited in practice on Friday, but on Saturday, a bigger sign was sent when the Dolphins did not activate anyone in the secondary to play on Sunday. Without having another corner elevated to the roster, the Dolphins were confident that Ramsey would play.
Ian Rapoport reports that Ramsey may not play every snap, and that isn't a bad thing. Miami isn't deep on the boundary in the secondary, and keeping Ramsey healthy is more important than risking him in Week 1. There was a clear difference with the Dolphins' defense in 2023 when Ramsey came back from his knee injury.