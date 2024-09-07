Latest Dolphins roster move feels like promising news for Jalen Ramsey
With the showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars almost here, fans are waiting to see if cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be able to play or not. Ramsey has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, but he was able to get back on the practice field ahead of Week 1. So, will he be good to go?
No decision has been made, but people are feeling a bit more optimistic about things following news that just dropped. In case you missed it, veteran wideout Robbie Chosen has been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Why is this important for Ramsey? Well, because no CB was elevated, which you'd think would have happened if Miami wasn't planning on having him suit up:
The Miami Dolphins elevated Robbie Chosen to the 53-man roster
The Dolphins of course don't want to rush Ramsey back into action too soon, but if he's healthy enough to play, then Mike McDaniel will have an easy decision to make. Anthony Weaver noted that the Dolphins are keeping in mind that they're playing Thursday Night Football next week, but still, good luck keeping Ramsey off the field if he thinks he's alright.
Should Ramsey not play, young cornerback Ethan Bonner would step in and see significant action for Weaver and Co. That's surely not ideal, but Bonner has impressed this summer and he made it clear that he's quite confident ahead of the season-opener. The staff and his teammates have faith in Bonner as well.
Come game day, we'll know whether or not Bonner will see the majority of the defensive snaps, or if Ramsey will celebrate his historic extension by making his usual big-time difference for the Dolphins in trying to post a win. Something tells us the latter will prove to be the case.