It only took Eagles fans 2 games to despise former controversial Dolphins DC
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans and players know all too well that Vic Fangio's one-year stay was not one they would like to see repeated. Now, Eagles fans are starting to see why Miami wasn't too upset that he wanted to leave town.
Fangio's defense in Philadelphia should have been perfect. He has a great set of players who play physically and are quite smart. However, through two games, no one is happy at all with what has come out of Fangio's schemes. It's not just the fans complaining, either:
Nothing is going to plan for Vic Fangio with the Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles gave up 29 points to Green Bay in Week 1 despite winning the game. In Week 2, they gave up 22 points to the Falcons in a loss, but the problem is what Dolphins fans are used to seeing: his defenses are being carried by talent more than Fangio's scheme.
If it continues, the next to complain will be the players. This happened last season with several Dolphins players including then-rookie Cam Smith, who sat on the sidelines almost all year and Jevon Holland seemed to be thrilled when it was announced he was leaving.
Fangio is a great coach, but like all coaches, the NFL eventually passes them by. For Fangio, it seems that is the case. In theory, his defenses should work, but he is using an older teaching method that isn't working with a new generation of players who don't react the same to his methods. The days of strict coaching and demanding more from the players while beating them down isn't going to work in the modern NFL.
Miami tried Fangio for one season, and when he wanted to leave after 2023 was over, Mike McDaniel had no problem doing so. He hired Anthony Weaver, a coach who clearly demands from his players but, as a former player, has more ability to relate to them on and off the field. Fangio is now Philly's problem, but at this point, who knows if he'll even make it through the rest of the campaign.