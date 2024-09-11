Jaelan Phillips gives emotional response about posting a sack in his Dolphins return
After everything that he has been through, it's amazing to see Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips with a smile on his face. The fact that he was able to play in the season-opening win over the Jaguars remains unreal.
Prior to the Week 1 win, the last time we saw Phillips in action was against the Jets last fall. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles and he was carted off the field in heartbreaking fashion. However, the standout worked his tail off in his rehab and indeed was ready to rock to open the new campaign.
Phillips was able to remind everyone of how great he can be, as he finished the contest with his first sack of the year. Right after he took Trevor Lawrence down, Phillips was fired up and understandably so. While speaking to the media, you could tell just how emotional he was about the win and taking the former No. 1 overall pick down:
Jaelan Phillips was fired up to post his first sack of the season in Week 1
"It was amazing, it was amazing. I'm just so grateful for everything man, I'm grateful for this opportunity. It's been a long road coming back from this injury, but I feel amazing. I'm ready to just keep moving forward. "- Jaelan Phillips
Phillps couldn't stop saying amazing and we couldn't be happier for him. Suffering a season-ending injury like he did has to impact one's mental health. It was a grind for Phillips to get back to 100 percent and he wasted no time showing everyone how much he means to the Miami defense.
Mike McDaniel has been hyping up Phillips for a while, while new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver must be over the moon knowing he has the fourth-year edge-rusher out there ready to make plays for him. Phillips is a gamer and he'll look to make life rough for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the Week 2 Thursday Night Football meeting. Don't be shocked if another sack arrives.