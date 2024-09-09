Jalen Ramsey claps back at Dolphins haters for his rough start vs. Jaguars
By Brian Miller
Jalen Ramsey wasn't happy with his play in the first half of the Miami Dolphins win over the Jaguars on Sunday, and he wasn't taking anything from the fans who pointed it out. Following the game, Ramsey made a point to talk about it.
Ramsey took to social media platform "X" to get a dig on those calling him out for the touchdown he gave up and the pass interference in the endzone that led to another touchdown.
Ramsey didn't look good, and there is no way to sugarcoat it, but on the other hand, it was the first action he had had in more than three weeks as he stood on the side watching at camp. He didn't play a single down in preseason and hasn't done much at all since the season ended last year.
Naturally, there would be some rust to shake off, and the fact that he was still not 100 percent clear of his hamstring injury is also noted. On the positive side, his game was much better in the second half after the Dolphins made some adjustments, and the Dolphins' defense did manage to shut out the Jaguars, allowing the offense to win the game.
Jalen Ramsey's play in the second half was far better than the first half
Ramsey's play on the field has never been questioned. Many believed that his trade to the Dolphins was simply a way to shed money on the Rams' cap by ridding themselves of a "name" that was in decline on the field. Ramsey returned in 2023 midway through the season after a knee injury kept him out early, and he showed little signs of regression.
Against the Jags, he wasn't himself early, but no one heard his name called in the second half when he clamped down on the Jacksonville receivers. The Jaguars had one sustained drive in the third quarter, and that was snuffed by Jevon Holland's strip of Travis Etienne at the goal line.