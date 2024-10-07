Latest Jevon Holland injury update gives the Dolphins hope of a return
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins received some tough news on Jevon Holland suffering a broken bone in his hand against the Patriots, but thankfully, it looks like the worst-case scenario has been avoided for Mike McDaniel and Co.
Holland was seen in a cast following Sunday's win on the road and there were questions about his future. Omar Kelly tweeted that some of Holland's teammates were under the belief that he would need surgery. That still may be the case, but according to McDaniel, his stud defensive back is doing better than originally feared.
After the Miami win, we looked at the possibility of this injury ending Holland's career with the team. If surgery was required and the injury was significant, Holland could have been forced to miss the rest of the year. He is an impending free agent heading into 2025. Simple math. That may not be the case and it looks like Holland may indeed take another snap for the Dolphins.
McDaniel spoke with the media on Monday and said that Holland's injury is "week-to-week." That's great news for a Dolphins defense that needs him in the secondary. The Dolphins have little depth behind him. On the 53-man roster, only Marcus Maye is healthy.
The Dolphins escaped the worst-case scenario with Jevon Holland
The Dolphins have a bye week this coming weekend, so it doesn't impact Holland. Beyond that we can, for now, keep an eye on the situation. Holland is likely still being evaluated and his status could change. Depending on the recovery status, he could still end up on Injured Reserve.
Holland being week-to-week doesn't mean the Dolphins can ride with their current safeties. There is little choice but to hit the streets looking for a free agent or taking one off a practice squad. Miami can't compete with Jordan Poyer, who missed last week, and Maye.
The team has an undrafted rookie on the practice squad. Miami was tinkering with Elijah Campbell and Nik Needham at safety during camp. Maybe they need to roll them into the deep secondary, but who knows if that will happen or not.