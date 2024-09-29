Latest Odell Beckham Jr. update arrived at the right time for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. has not been available yet for Mike McDaniel, which has been rough to see. The Miami Dolphins signed the veteran receiver to add quality to their roster, but so far he has only made an impact by sitting.
Miami put OBJ on the PUP list to start the season. It was something the receiver did not want, but had no choice in. He has to miss four games before he can be reinstated. Now, there might be good news coming his way, including for the Dolphins.
OBJ's window to return opens this week. Once he is activated, a 21-day window will open for him to return to the team. Mike McDaniel has told the media they are being cautious with his return and that so far, things look to be on track. Per Tom Pelissero, it's looking like OBJ is planning to return sooner rather than later.
Miami needs Beckham on the field. The team lacks a third receiver and has been playing musical chairs with players like Dee Eskridge, Grant DuBose, Erik Ezukanma, and Robbie Chosen. Dubose is now on IR, and Chosen has been released. Beckham isn't the player that he used to be, but there is no question he should be better than what the team has now.
Dolphins fans are waiting on River Cracraft news too
There hasn't been much news on River Cracraft, who was placed on IR to start the season. He suffered a chest injury and could start practicing soon as well. He is on the same return schedule, but so far the Dolphins have been quiet about his health status.
Cracraft works in this system well, but needs to do a better job staying on the field. When he is healthy, he is a good route runner with soft hands but again, availability is the key. In addition to Cracraft, the Dolphins will have the window open for Cam Smith. The second-year corner did not play in his rookie season, thanks to Vic Fangio, and has yet to take a snap in 2024.