Mike McDaniel finally comes to his senses with Dolphins QB decision for Week 4
This was the call Miami Dolphins fans were hoping would arrive sooner rather than later from head man Mike McDaniel. Leading up to Monday Night Football for Week 4, it has been quite unknown who would be the team's starting quarterback for the primetime showdown.
However, we now have our answer. Recently signed off the Baltimore practice squad, Tyler Huntley will be the one to lead the offense out onto the field against Tennessee. The Dolphins are 1-2 on the year, but they have a great chance to get to 2-2 against an inconsistent Titans side. Will Huntley be able to deliver for this squad?
Tyler Huntley will start for the Miami Dolphins against the Tennessee Titans
With Tua Tagovailoa still on Injured Reserve and his return date a bit up in the air, McDaniel is turning the keys to the O over to Huntley. He's a veteran with plenty of experience filling in for injured QBs, which actually led to him capturing Pro Bowl honors with the Ravens in 2022.
Having said that, the Dolphins aren't looking for him to play at an elite level. Instead, they're hopeful he can run the offense much better than what we've seen from other backups while Tagovailoa has been out of action.
In the Week 3 loss to Seattle, Skylar Thompson got the nod at Lumen Field, but he couldn't get the offense into any kind of rhythm. He suffered a chest injury and was forced out, leading to Tim Boyle taking the field - things didn't go much better for him.
With so much uncertainty at the position and Huntley having an extra week to practice with the team and learn the playbook, this feels like the right call from McDaniel and Co. Soon enough, we'll see how Huntley will be able to perform under the MNF lights, but Miami supporters are glad he's going to get his shot over Thompson and Boyle.