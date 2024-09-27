Mike McDaniel isn’t fooling anyone with cryptic Dolphins QB update for Week 4 MNF
By Ryan Heckman
After Week 3, the Miami Dolphins were in even more trouble at the quarterback position. When backup Skylar Thompson left the game against the Seattle Seahawks with a rib injury, it was veteran Tim Boyle who had to step in and take over.
And, one thing we know for sure is this: Boyle does not give this team the best chance to win going forward. So, is it going to be the "day-to-day" Thompson this coming Monday against the Tennessee Titans? Or will his injury force newly-signed Tyler "Snoop" Huntley into action for Monday Night Football?
While speaking to the press, head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media and, of course, was asked about the quarterback situation. When asked about a starter for MNF against the Titans, McDaniel tried playing it cool:
"On the starting QB for Monday – I have in my mind how I think it could play out. However it’s a little premature for a multitude of reasons, the very last being the competitive advantage piece."
It's understandable that McDaniel wants to try and keep these things in-house as long as he possibly can. However, he isn't fooling anybody. The fact that Miami signed Huntley even before Thompson went down with an injury should have already spoken this into existence. Huntley was always going to end up starting for the Dolphins. It was only a matter of time.
The Titans are preparing to face Tyler Huntley on Monday Night Football
This week, the Titans have already been prepping for Huntley to be under center for the Dolphins. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons even admitted as much:
"We know that we're probably going to see Snoop (Huntley) most likely at quarterback," he said to reporters on Wednesday.
With the news that Thompson's injury was "pretty painful," it isn't any surprise for the Titans to be preparing for Huntley. Sure, Boyle came in as the third quarterback in Week 3, but he's mostly there for an emergency at this stage. Signing Huntley meant this team was going to put him out there eventually. After all, we're talking about a former Pro Bowler (insert snark Pro Bowler comment here).
Another update provided by McDaniel was on the state of veteran wide receiver, and another former Pro Bowler, Odell Beckham Jr. It appears as though Beckham could be back soon, as his practice window is set to open, which is great news for the offense as well, as they continue trying to survive without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
As for any news on Tua? That'll have to wait. He's taking time to heal up and would like to return this season, but those are still the only real facts we have at this moment.