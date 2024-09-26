Odell Beckham Jr. injury update arrives at just the right time for Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to get healthy, and the sooner the better. From banged-up running backs and a quarterback issue to the lack of depth at wide receiver, any help would be appreciated at this point.
The Dolphins are entering Week 4 of the season, and that means teams across the NFL will be able to start the 21-day practice window for players placed on PUP to start the season. For the Dolphins, that means they could get Odell Beckham Jr. on the field for the first time.
OBJ is eligible to come off PUP after the Dolphins' game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. If everything goes well, he could make an appearance against the New England Patriots the following week.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provides positive update on Odell Beckham Jr.
Mike McDaniel, who has been in the crosshairs of many fans lately, gave a positive update on the wide receiver's current situation.
"I've seen some good progress, and I'm optimistic for when his window opens up," said McDaniel. "He hasn't had the setbacks that we've made sure to avoid."
The Dolphins desperately need a quality third receiver, and while OBJ may be over the hill, he is better than what the team has had since Week 1—Grant Dubose, Robbie Chosen, Dee Eskridge, and Erik Ezukanma. Those guys did nothing to help Miami's offense. Can OBJ? We have to think he would at least draw attention.
The veteran receiver has not participated in any practice sessions with the team. He missed all of training camp and was limited in OTAs and mini-camps. If he can return to practice and avoid further injury, he could be making his debut within another week.
Another name to keep an eye on is River Cracraft. Cracraft was having a good camp before his injury during the preseason. Getting Cracraft could be more valuable to the roster than OBJ. His experience in the system stands out, and while he hasn't had the same career as Beckham, he is younger.
Help is on the way at wide receiver.