Little-known Dolphins LB emerging as biggest 'camp surprise' this summer
It happens every single summer. The Miami Dolphins get going at training camp and while plenty of attention goes to the star players, of course including Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa, an under-the-radar guy makes a name for himself seemingly out of nowhere.
Such has been the case with young linebacker Quinton Bell. The 6-4, 250-pounder first entered the league in 2020, only posting nine appearances since then. He's been more of a practice squad player. However, due to injuries up front for the Miami defense, the pass-rusher is getting extended work - and he's taking full advantage of his reps.
Pass-rusher Quinton Bell is making a name for himself at Dolphins training camp
The Miami Herald's Omar Kelly has gotten a close-up look at Bell throughout training camp and he didn't hesitate in saying the outside 'backer has been the biggest camp surprise early on. That's great to see, especially with the injuries Miami is still dealing with.
Both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are still recovering from their season-ending injuries in 2023. With both of them out for Week 1 and beyond, plenty of attention has gone to Chop Robinson. Fortunately, the first-round pick is living up to the hype. On top of that, Bell has emerged as someone who will be ready to help out Mike McDaniel if the third-year head coach calls his number.
"This feels amazing. I'm all about getting better and seizing my opportunities. Everyday I'm coming out here and continuing to improve on everything I can and continue to gain trust from the coaching staff. That's my main goal - gaining trust with this coaching staff and showing them that I come out every day, I work hard and that you can trust me on Sundays."- Quinton Bell via Omar Kelly
Bell certainly has the right mindset and he's surely making strides in earning the staff's trust. He's still got a long road ahead to be an impact player for this team, but he's also done quite a lot to try and earn a 53-man roster spot as well. We'll see how he's able to perform once the preseason arrives too.