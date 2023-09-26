AFC East Power Rankings after Week 3
The Dolphins dominated Week 3, but so did the Bills. Is Miami still no. 1 in our divisional power rankings?
By Ryan Heckman
1. Miami Dolphins (3-0)
Our Miami Dolphins are easily the biggest storyline coming out of Week 3, as Mike McDaniel's offense put up on a blistering performance full of fireworks. The Dolphins, of course, dropped 70 points on the Denver Broncos en route to their 3-0 record, and they got help everywhere offensively.
One of the best parts about this game was the breakout from rookie running back De'Von Achane, who carried the rock 18 times for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But, Achane wasn't the only one to stand out on the ground. Veteran Raheem Mostert also ran it 13 times for 82 yards and three touchdowns, while adding seven catches for 60 yards and a fourth touchdown through the air.
Tua Tagovailoa continues to thrive in this system, as he threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns on the day. The game got so out of hand that even Mike White got some time and threw a touchdown.
Again, next week will be telling, as the Dolphins take on the Bills in an early battle for first place in the AFC East. Ideally, football fans will get to see a good amount of points scored and some highlight-reel type plays made. Will the Dolphins stay undefeated at 4-0?