Miami Dolphins breaks franchise record in the win against the Denver Broncos
The Miami Dolphins are having a flying start in this NFL Season with a 3-0 start against tough teams. But what happened in the win against the Broncos was unbelievable. The Dolphins dominated the Broncos in every possible way and with the outstanding performance of Raheem Mostert and rookie Devon Achane, the Dolphins won 70-20.
From the beginning, the Dolphins tried to assert their dominance, and with an early touchdown by Tyreek Hill, they began to accomplish superiority. The team coached by Mike McDaniel found a way to penetrate the Broncos' defense by using Mostert and Achane to gain yards.
Rookie Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert put out numbers that only occur in video games. Achane had 233 total yards and 4 touchdowns while Mostert had 142 total yards and 3 touchdowns.
But with this incredible performance, what franchise record did they break?
With today's win against the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins have broken the record for the most points in a single game in the regular season. This record was made in November 1977, on the win against the St Louis Cardinals. That game finished with a win for Miami and an ending score of 55-14.
"It’s a lot of players executing a lot of things to a standard that’s unrelenting"- Mike McDaniel
Also, coach McDaniel said that this is just another floor in which his players are, and to keep performance at this level, they do not have to get comfortable and keep working, but this is not the top.
"Shame on us if we put a ceiling on what we’re capable of."- Mike McDaniel
The Dolphins have to face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday. A game that will demand more than what they did today to get the victory. The Buffalos starting season record is 2-1, with 1 loss and 2 wins. The most recent is today's win against the Washington Commanders by 37-3