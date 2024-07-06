Miami Dolphins DT power rankings: We know who sits at the top
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are set to enter training camp later this month with 11 defensive tackles on their roster. In 2023, the Dolphins initially carried only five players at that position on their roster. They rotated defensive ends, but the core was Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, and Brandon Pili. Emmanuel Ogbah was also rotated at DT as well.
Heading into the 2024 season, a lot has changed at the position. With Ogbah, Wilkins, and Davis gone, a new defensive front is about to take the field alongside Sieler. Here are the pre-camp power rankings as we see it:
No. 11 Leonard Payne - undrafted rookie
No. 10 Mario Kendricks - undrafted rookie
No. 9 Isaiah Mack - entering his fifth NFL season
- Isaiah Mack has spent time with the Titans, Patriots, and Ravens, and the last stop could be his best chance to make the Dolphins roster. Mack was on a Ravens defense coached by Anthony Weaver, so familiarity is key and could help. Still, his lack of game experience could be a problem. He has one start in 25 career games.
No. 8 Jonathan Harris - entering his fifth season
- Jonathan Harris has four seasons in the NFL under his belt and he has started nine games of the 33 he has played in. He has spent time with the Bears and 3.5 seasons with the Broncos before joining the Dolphins.
Harris has an uphill battle to make the roster but this year, the defensive front is wide open and Harris has some eperience on the edge that will help. We'll find out soon enough if he'll be able to make a splash here or not.