Miami Dolphins fans can stop worrying about who will be the long snapper in 2024
By Brian Miller
In the NFL, sometimes you have only one job to do, and when you can do that job well, it is noticed when you are gone. On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins released Blake Ferguson, and you would have thought the entire organization was imploding.
Fans were not thrilled to see Ferguson go and many wondered why the Dolphins would release him at all. Well, they have figured out who will be snapping the ball to Jake Bailey for punts and field goal attempts. It will be Blake Ferguson.
The Dolphins announced they have re-signed Ferguson and to make room on the roster they placed safety Patrick McMorris on injured reserve. Despite the aggravation fans were feeling, Ferguson never seemed to be a player that was going to get picked off the pile of players thrown into the free agent pool.
Ferguson has been good at his job since arriving in Miami. The Dolphins fanbase was surprised by the release, given there was no other snapper on the roster. Some believed offensive lineman Andrew Meyer would take it, but that wasn't the case.
The Miami Dolphins roster will remain a fluid situation for the next week.
The Dolphins have not completely filled out their practice squad, and there are still some who believe a bigger move is coming in terms of the 53-man unit. The Dolphins still only have four wide receivers on the team. One of them, Malik Washington, is a rookie, and the other, Braxton Berrios, didn't show much as a WR last year. At least they got Tim Boyle to play the emergency third quarterback role.
Miami will start the season in less than two weeks, a week from Sunday to precise when they host the Jaguars. It will be an early-season game that could have playoff implications later in the season.