Miami Dolphins first injury report ahead of the Chargers game
Some players may not be around when the Miami Dolphins kick off their season this Sunday.
The Dolphins released their first injury report as they prepare for their kickoff game.
Let's take a look at the injury list and how the absence of some players will affect Sunday's game.
Who Did Not Participate?
Left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back Elijah Campbell did not participate in the practice. Armstead is dealing with issues in his back, ankle, and knee. Meanwhile, Campbell is dealing with knee issues.
What Players were Limited?
Only three players have been listed as limited this week:
- Tight end Julian Hill (ankle)
- Cornerback Justin Bethel (knee)
- Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (oblique)
Who Participated Despite Injury?
Six players were able to practice despite their injuries:
- Running backs De'Von Achane (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (back)
- Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (ribs)
- Center Connor Williams (knee)
- Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (elbow)
- Safety Brandon Jones (knee)
My Initial Thoughts on This Injury List
I don't see Armstead playing this Sunday at the expense of his injuries. It will take time for a sign of progress to be shown, and a full recovery could take a few more weeks.
Waddle's oblique injury would make it hard for him to keep standing straight. However, I believe he can still play on Sunday.
Waddle is one of Miami's most exciting and talented players. He has so far recorded 2,371 yards and 14 touchdowns in 179 career receptions.
It's already hard enough that Jeff Wilson, Jr. is on IR. It will be harder for the offense to handle things without Waddle on the field for most of the game, and the same goes for Ahmed.
I believe this season could be a potential breakthrough for Ahmed. He has slowly been climbing up the ranks in the Dolphins offense.
He will have the chance to show what he's really made of if he plays on Sunday. Of course, he just has to make he doesn't do anything that will aggravate his back injury even more.
Now the defense could be short-handed for Miami this season. Xavien Howard and Christian Wilkins will be at hand, but the rest will have to step it up to keep the Chargers offense at bay.
Some of these defensive players might end up coming back sooner than later. Until then, they will do with what they have.