Miami Dolphins: Handing out our own 2023 year-end awards
After a tough ending to the season it is finally time to look back on some of the positives of our previous season.
By Jacob Hytner
The Dolphins have found their pass rushing interior defensive lineman.
5. Most improved player, Zach Sieler, DT
7th Round pick out of Ferris State, Zach shouldn't be here. Against all the odds he showed he belongs, now more than ever.
The Miami Dolphins signed Zach Sieler to a long-term contract after a good season last year. He proved the organization right by going from 3 sacks last season, to 10 this year. In the first year of a new contract his reputation skyrocketed, this is a rare feat.
It's commonly known that production falls the year after a player signs a big-money contract, but Sieler turned the tables on that narrative. He tied Chubb with 22 QB hits and added 11 tackles for loss. If it wasn't for Bradley Chubb causing 6 forced fumbles, Sieler would be our Defensive Player of the Year.
The "salt" from the Hard Knocks pairing of salt and pepper, Sieler and Wilkins formed one of the most fierce defensive line combos in the NFL this season. He singlehandedly tried to keep the Dolphins in the game versus Tennessee.
One of the greatest interceptions returned for a touchdown against the Titans last season. Only rivaled by his teammate Jevon Holland with his interception return against the Jets. Sieler just kept showing up in big moments. When the team was down and needed a play we looked to 92.