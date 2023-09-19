Miami Dolphins has signed a former starter for the Patriots
After winning against the New England Patriots 24-17, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for the game against the Denver Broncos. To perform at the best level, the Dolphins have made a roster move and signed Byron Cowart, former defensive lineman and starter for the New England Patriots.
The New England Patriots picked Byron in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During his two years with the Patriots, he played 19 games and started in 14, making 41 combined tackles (19 solo).
In July 2022, the Indianapolis Colts claimed Cowart off waivers from the New England Patriots. In his only year with the Colts, he played 17 games but didn't start in any of them, making only 12 combined tackles (4 solo)
In March of this year, Byron Cowart was declared a free agent. He spent the off-season training with the Kansas City Chiefs. But he was released by the Kansas franchise and joined the Houston Texas until August when the Texans decided to release the defensive lineman.
The truth is that Miami already has a good defensive line, with names such as Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, among others. Byron signed with a team that is currently undefeated and in first position in the AFC East. Byron has the opportunity to demonstrate his athletic level in front of the coaches. However, it is complicated that the former Patriots will get minutes with the Dolphins.