3 difficult roster decisions Dolphins must make before Week 1
The 2023 Miami Dolphins should be even better, but they'll face tough decisions this summer
By Ryan Heckman
After a season that should be considered every bit of a success in 2022, the Miami Dolphins are looking forward to an even better 2023 campaign.
With Tua Tagovailoa healthy and ready to rock this year, all is well in Miami. Mike McDaniel and his crew should once again boast a top-5 offense in the NFL and the defense got even better during the offseason.
Miami might not be that of Kansas City or Cincinnati in most minds, but they'll definitely look to surprise and correct those doubting opinions.
Before the regular season kicks off, though, the Dolphins are going to face some difficult decisions as training camp approaches and kicks into full gear.
Do Dolphins really need to keep five running backs like they did in 2022?
If we know one thing about Mike McDaniel, coming from San Francisco last year, it's that he isn't afraid to use any running back on the roster. Additionally, some of the running backs on this Miami team have been banged up in the past.
A year ago, McDaniel decided to keep a whopping five running backs on the initial 53-man roster. This year, they very well could do the same thing, because there are certainly five players worth keeping. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are locks, as is rookie Devon Achane.
But, there are two familiar faces at spots four and five: Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. Both of these backs have played meaningful football for the Dolphins in the past and have plenty of chemistry with this locker room, already.
Undrafted free agent Chris Brooks might be a practice squad candidate, but he won't make the final roster.