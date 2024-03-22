Miami Dolphins should go all in and draft speed WRs in the draft
The Dolphins should give Tua Tagovailoa all the weapons possible to run a track meet on Sundays in the Fall. Miami is already fast, but they can get even faster.
It is no secret that Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel loves speed. He has put together an offense that can easily win a 4x4 relay race with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and second-year man De'Von Achane.
The league continuously tries to game plan to keep up with them, but opposing teams can only hope to slow them down as they cannot be brought to a halt. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has more toys at his disposal than Richie Rich on Christmas morning.
What would happen if Mike the Mad Scientist McDaniel added even more speed to the offensive lineup and the Dolphins drafted the fastest man at the NFL Combine, Texas' Xavier Worthy, and inserted him into the starting offense as the third receiver?
Bedlam.
The Dolphins would be so flashy and brilliant on offense that the other teams would seek a restraining order to keep the offense in check.
You had Air Coryell with Dan Fouts in the 1980's. McDaniel can name his offense as an innovator with the amount of speed that he could put on the field at one time. They have tremendous speed now, but add a Worthy, or Brian Thomas from LSU and you have more speed than an Indy Series racing team.
The Dolphins go to four and five-receiver sets on most plays and this season promise to utilize the tight end more often as they added former Atlanta Falcons star Jonnu Smith. With Hill and Waddle lined up on different sides of the formation, what would it look like if they put Worthy in the slot and let his 4.21 speed find a soft spot in the zone or blow by double coverage and catch a bomb from Tagovailoa?
It is true that Miami is looking at veterans like Odell Beckham, Jr. and Hunter Renfroe for that third receiver spot, but what would happen if they were too cost-prohibitive and Miami drafted a fresh aforementioned young stud out of college with their first or second-round selection? Talk about bringing back the Fun Bunch, or the Three Amigos.
Before free agency started, Miami was pegged to go with an interior offensive lineman in the first and second rounds as they needed to replace their starting center and both guards. However, Miami signed Aaron Brewer, formerly of the Tennessee Titans to replace Connor Williams at center, and resigned Isaiah Wynn and Robert Jones to compete at left and right guard respectively. Accordingly, the interior offensive line starters are fairly set in stone.
The need to draft a center and a guard is no longer that great where is requires the first two selections. There is no longer a need to pound the table for Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson. The Dolphins can grab a center and a guard, for depth and competition purposes, later in the draft as the offensive line position is very strong.
For example, the Dolphins can take a combo player like Javion Cohen from the University of Miami, late in the draft as he can play guard or tackle. Miami has only six draft picks and must use them wisely. Taking an offensive lineman, who was All-SEC and All-ACC after transferring from Alabama to Miami before his senior season, who can play guard and tackle is a huge asset and saves you a roster spot and a draft pick. Cohen is seasoned and is used to playing in big games.