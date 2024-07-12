Miami Dolphins Top 10 offseason additions entering 2024 training camp
It’s now been well more than two months following the 2024 NFL Draft and teams are preparing for training camp. As is the case with every other club, the Miami Dolphins go to work soon, with their rookies reporting on July 16, and the vets making their way to town a week later.
It’s time to revisit what general manager Chris Grier and the organization have done this offseason. The club has continued to add veterans to its roster in recent months. Here’s a look at how the team stacks up in terms of its 10 best offseason pickups in 2024. Who are the best additions to the Miami Dolphins this offseason?
10. WR Odell Beckham Jr.
It will be interesting to see just how much the Dolphins get out of the nine-year veteran. He did not play in 2022 following a knee injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. However, Odell Beckham Jr. bounced back and appeared in 16 games (including playoffs) for the Baltimore Ravens this past season.
That 2021 postseason with Sean McVay’s club was impressive. In four outings, he was targeted 26 times and caught 21 passes for 288 yards and a pair of scores, including the first score of Super Bowl LVI (17 yards). A healthy OBJ teamed with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle could really be something to watch.
9. S Marcus Maye
He’s one of two veteran safeties that has some experience in the AFC East. Marcus Maye began his NFL career as a second-round draft choice of the New York Jets in 2017. In his five seasons with the Green and White, he dealt with his share of injuries, but was a 16-game starter in three of those five campaigns.
Maye spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, and missed exactly half of the club’s 34 contests. He is expected to add depth to a secondary that took its lumps late last in the season, due in part to the lack of a pass-rush. He was a mid-June addition (one year, $1.37 million) who could pay big dividends.