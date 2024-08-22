Mike McDaniel is all of us hyping the Dolphins 2024 rookie class
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel likes what he has seen so far in his rookie class. The Dolphins fans have been impressed as well.
Several Dolphins rookies could have significant roles immediately this season, and almost all of them will make the 53-man roster. That includes undrafted free agent Storm Duck, who has made a big impression this summer.
Speaking with the media earlier this week, McDaniel was asked about what his thoughts are on the rookies.
To be honest, McDaniel and Chris Grier both should be excited from what they have seen so far. The Dolphins rookie class has looked good.
Why Mike McDaniels is excited about the Dolphins' rookies after preseason
Here's a breakdown of the Dolphins' rookies, and why McDaniel has good reason to be excited.
First-round pick Chop Robinson played his first preseason game last week. He made good reads and flocked to the ball carrier. In his limited time on the field, Robinson showed good vision and physicality.
If there was an award for preseason play, tackle Patrick Paul would win it. He has started every snap in two preseason games and has looked every bit of what the Dolphins need in a left tackle. He is making plays that should give the Dolphins hope when they are without Terron Armstead. In his two games thus far, Paul has had maybe two bad plays.
Running back Jaylen Wright suffered a minor injury kept him off the field against the Commanders, but it isn't serious and he played well the week before against the Falcons.
Dolphins fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara was impressive in his debut, showcasing his speed to the ball, physical approach to taking on defenders, and an ability to make plays. He looks like a guy that can challenge for a starting roster spot eventually.
Wide receiver Malik Washington looked much better in preseason Week 1 but he wasn't as featured in Week 2. There is a lot to like with Washington and his high ceiling isn't close being reached yet.
Patrick McMorris was the Dolphins' "who's that" draft pick, but he is giving fans a reason to know his name. He has played well at safety when in the game and has contributed on special teams as well.
It's understandable why McDaniel is so excited about this group. Dolphins fans should be, too.