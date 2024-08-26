3 most challenging decisions facing Dolphins in 53-man roster cuts
By Brian Miller
Squashing the dreams of NFL hopefuls is not easy, but it is one the Miami Dolphins have to do before Tuesday afternoon. Miami will trim its roster to the league-mandated 53, and while they have already started, some positions will be harder than others.
Having too much depth is a good problem. Needing to trim that depth is a nightmare. For Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier, some players and units will give them fits over the next 72 hours. For every release like Jody Fortson and Mike White, many much tougher decisions need to be made.
This year, the Dolphins have challenging decisions at these three positions because the players have done quite well.
Toughest decisions facing Dolphins ahead of roster cuts
3. The running back room is deep and full of talent
Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Wright, and De'Von Achane are the only locks to make the team, but the Dolphins love what Jeff Wilson brings to the game in this system. He and McDaniel are close from their days in San Francisco. The Dolphins head coach isn't going to keep a player because they are friends, but Wilson will do anything the Dolphins ask of him, and McDaniel trusts him. That can't be overlooked.
The biggest problem for Wilson may be Chris Brooks. It is hard to imagine both players making the team. Last year, McDaniel got a pass on this decision because Wilson started the year injured. That won't be the case in 2024. Brooks has a high ceiling and is one of the Dolphins' hardest runners.
He is the most physical running back in the room. Brooks is dealing with a concussion, but that won't ease Grier and McDaniel's decision. Adding to this is that Miami will also have Alec Ingold as a fullback. There is little room on the roster for two more runners. That means Brooks or Wilson may not make the team.
2. Dolphins have a tough choice at safety
At the beginning of the offseason, the safety room wasn't very deep on paper. It still isn't deep now in some ways, but the players lining up have stepped up and practiced well. This is a case of a good problem to have and one that is a wonderful surprise.
Miami finished the preseason schedule with six safeties on the roster. They will likely only keep four at the most. Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland take up two of those positions, and we have to assume that rookie draft pick Patrick Morris will also take a spot. He has had a good preseason.
The Dolphins have two players competing for the final spot. Marcus Maye and Mark Perry have both been good this preseason. Maye should have a leg up, as he is better on special teams and is an eight-year veteran. Perry should clear waivers and make the practice squad.
What Miami has to decide is whether or not to carry three or four. Four seems likely, but a bigger issue at another position could make that fourth spot needed elsewhere.
1. Cornerback could be the hardest position to predict
The Dolphins will likely keep nine players at cornerback, which might be a gracious number. The issue for Grier, McDaniel, and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is that this group has a lot of potential. Miami may try to hide a player or two on the injury list to keep them from being poached or claimed on waivers. There are 11 players on the roster following the preseason finale, and only one is definitely not making the 53.
Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Ethan Bonner, Cam Smith, and Kader Kohou will all make the 53. We would like to think Nik Needham will also make the team. The Dolphins are deep enough to make you wonder if that is the case.
Jason Maitre and Storm Duck each made cases for the 53-man roster, so the Dolphins may not want to expose them to waivers. They should not expose Needham, either.
Miami will have to decide between Siran Neal, who is a special teams ace, Needham, Elijah Campbell, Duck, and Maitre. Isaiah Johnson is the only player not in the conversation for a roster spot. The Dolphins aren't going to keep 10 cornerbacks.