What Dolphins releasing Jody Fortson means for tight end room ahead of final cuts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don't need to get their rosters trimmed until Tuesday, but they have an early jump on the process. Earlier, they released quarterback Mike White.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Dolphins have also released tight end Jody Fortson Jr.
Fortson spent his career in Kansas City before joining the Dolphins.
He was considered an upgrade in free agency, given the Dolphins' lack of depth at the position. Now, he is a free agent once again, as the Dolphins have given up on him.
The writing seemed to be on the wall earlier during the preseason when his role was limited, and other players like Tanner Conner and undrafted rookie Hayden Rucci were taking on a bigger role. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fortson got a chance to be more involved but was flagged twice and dropped one of the few passes thrown his way.
How does Jody Fortson release impact Dolphins 53-man roster?
With Fortson out, the Dolphins still have decisions to make, which, in reality, are a little harder. Miami has to decide if they are going to keep three or four tight ends. If they keep four, all of the current players in the unit will make it. The top two are clearly Jonnu Smith and Durham Smythe. The Dolphins love what they see in Julian Hill, so keeping three makes sense.
The Dolphins carried two tight ends into the season last year, so thinking they bring four to the roster this year isn't likely. Conner had a good preseason and camp and made a case for a roster spot.
If he is healthy, and all indications are that he is, he will be a player Miami may consider keeping as the fourth TE. Despite Rucci's impressive play and practices, he is still likely a cut that will end up on the practice squad if not claimed off waivers.
The release of Fortson isn't a surprise, nor is the timing two days before the Dolphins needed to.