4 most important players for Dolphins vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football
By Brian Miller
Thursday Night Football has arrived to kick off the second week of the NFL season, and the Miami Dolphins will get their first chance to show the league that they are ready to take the AFC East.
Buffalo will miss the midday temperatures, but they will still deal with a hot, humid night under the lights. The Bills started slow a week ago against the Arizona Cardinals, while the Dolphins did the same against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, both teams are looking to get an early lead and make the other team play from behind.
The Dolphins need Anthony Weaver to come up with a brilliant defensive scheme that will keep the Bills guessing all night but at the same time, Mike McDaniel needs an offensive game plan that utilizes more than just Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
It will take a total team effort on both sides of the ball to beat Buffalo, but there are players on both sides who will dictate the flow of the game and set up the rest of the team to succeed.
4 players who must step up for the Dolphins in Week 2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
With Raheem Mostert out of tonight's game and De'Von Achane questionable, Wilson could be in for a big night, at least in terms of usage. Wilson should see an increased workload, regardless of whether or not Achane plays, and he needs to take advantage of every snap.
The Dolphins' offensive line was serviceable last week and they did play a quality defensive line from the Jaguars, but the Bills are equally talented up front and that poses a problem. Opening running lanes is imperative to keep the Bills from forcing Miami into a one-dimensional offense. If the Bills succeed in taking the running game away from McDaniel, they can easily handle the passing game.
Wilson is a vital part of both schemes. He is one of the better pass-catching running backs on the roster. He can pick up the blitz-blocking assignments and get to the second level with his legs.
David Long Jr.
Josh Allen is one of the toughest quarterbacks to bring down in the NFL. He runs more efficiently than many running backs. He moves around the pocket well and his physicality allows him to avoid initial contact.
The Dolphins are good at collapsing pockets and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but containing them can be an issue. Allen presents that issue. If he is not taken down on first contact, he will buy time, make a play downfield to an open receiver, or simply keep the ball himself.
Jordyn Brooks will be the interior linebacker that drops into coverage and supports the run, leaving an opportunity for David Long to shadow Allen. If in a passing situation, Weaver must keep Long on Allen. Miami's edge rushers will create pressure and when Allen moves up and tucks the ball, Long has to be there to make a play.
Robbie Chosen
Officially, the Dolphins have yet to announce Robbie Chosen's addition to the active roster. Malik Washington will once again be out with a quad injury, and the Dolphins simply do not have enough bodies on the roster.
Braxton Berrios hasn't shown he can consistently be relied upon. Jonnu Smith's opening game with Miami wasn't what fans expected, and Durham Smythe was horrible in the passing game. The Dolphins relied heavily on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but the Bills will look to take both of them out of the offense.
This is an opportunity for Chosen, who spent training camp with the San Francisco 49ers. He knows McDaniel's system, and another week should get him ready for Thursday night. Chosen can line up as a slot receiver, and Miami needs to be more productive from that spot.
Jordan Poyer
The addition of Jordan Poyer to the Dolphins' roster is far more than just a talent addition. Poyer was a leader on the Bills his entire career. He knows the nuances of Josh Allen, how he makes his reads, how he runs, he knows the offense, and despite the changes, he knows their tendencies.
Poyer and Jevon Holland will need to keep the Bills in check. Miami has to do their job on the line defensively, and the corners should be fine with Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller on the boundaries, but the middle of the field is where Allen will target, and that is where Poyer can make an impact.
The Dolphins will watch for the deeper passes, but the 15-yard ranges will be where the Bills are able to move the ball. Behind the linebacker and in front of the safeties. If the Dolphins can keep the Bills' running game grounded and they can keep Allen in the pocket, both safeties should have opportunities to make plays over the field.
Miami's defense needs to listen to Poyer's advice. He has called out the entire franchise for their lack of fight against the Bills in the past. Tonight, expect him to do the same on the sideline if he sees it.