NFL executive takes shot and states obvious on Dolphins rival QB Josh Allen
By Brian Miller
Well, this is sure to have a lot of people talking. Per ESPN's Jeremey Fowler, one NFL executive said that Miami Dolphins' AFC East rival has a quarterback that is, "One of the most overrated players in the NFL." That'd be Bills signal-caller Josh Allen.
According to this executive, Allen has, "Immense talent but makes a lot of mistakes. He's underdeveloped at winning at the line of scrimmage, tends to lock on to targets, is more of a thrower than a precision passer, and forces throws into traffic." Dolphins fans will be quick to reply, "Well, duh!"
Allen is a good quarterback, but he can be quite erratic at times. He will force the ball downfield when the pocket is collapsing. While he has a big arm, Allen still makes boneheaded mistakes that cost his team yardage and possessions.
Dolphins fans are loving the latest hot take on Bills QB Josh Allen
No one will argue the man's personality. He is one of the far more genuinely likable players in the league, but on the field, the Bills should have won at least two or more AFC Championships. Not all of those losses are specifically on Allen, but if Tua Tagovailoa is going to receive the vitriol and heat for his team's performance in big games, then Allen, too, must shoulder that responsibility as the leader.
This year will be an interesting one for the AFC East. The Dolphins didn't make many bold moves to rise to the division's top. They are banking on a roster that looks close to what they had last year. The Bills were gutted on both sides of the ball for salary cap reasons, and while they will still be competitive, many in the media wonder if the Bills' window closed this offseason. Then, of course, there are the New York Jets.
New York is interesting, but they will go only as far as Aaron Rodgers will take them. The 2024 season won't be easy for the Dolphins, but the division is theirs if they can go out and take it. Miami, at least on paper, is the better team in the AFC East heading into the start of training camp, but they have to put it on the field this season.