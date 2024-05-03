NFL Power Rankings after the 2024 NFL Draft: Did the Dolphins climb or drop?
Should Dolphins fans feel confident ahead of the '24 campaign?
By Brian Miller
The NFL will now head into the dog days of the offseason. That period of time between the NFL Draft is peppered with OTAs and mini camps. There will be a schedule reveal and another smaller wave of free agency after June 1. Then, everything gets quiet until the latter half of July when training camps begin. Such will be the case for the Miami Dolphins.
A lot will happen between now and the start of camp, including some teams that used the draft perfectly to improve their offseason power rankings. How did each team do with their respective first-round picks? Some better than others. With that said, here's our look at the NFL's power rankings following the draft. .
No. 1 : Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs had another good draft and added a potential top wideout for Patrick Mahomes. The rest of the AFC can thank the Bills for giving them the opportunity when they traded with them. Until someone beats the Chiefs, they will remain No. 1.
No. 2 : Detroit Lions
The Lions came one half of a game away from going to their first Super Bowl. They improved their roster in the draft and didn't lose a lot in free agency. They will be a tough team to beat in 2024 and could rule the NFC, which is a crazy thought for NFL fans.
No. 3: San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers had a decent draft, given the fact they had a lot of draft picks. The NFC will come down to three teams: the Lions, 49ers, and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. Which side will come out on top? We'll find out soon enough.
No. 4: Philadelphia Eagles
If the Eagles can get their coaching staff right, they could run away with the conference because Howie Roseman knows how to draft. The Eagles had another stellar draft class in '24, but it still isn't translating. That falls on the coaching staff. So, who's in the next group of the rankings?