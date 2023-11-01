NFL Week 8: Three Takeaways From the Patriots vs. Dolphins Game
The Miami Dolphins recorded another win this past Sunday, besting the struggling New England Patriots, 31-17.
This game brought us the long-awaited debut of Jalen Ramsey. However, I have seen and learned some other small details when it was all over.
One detail reveals something we wish Tua Tagovailoa hadn't developed. The other detail is that the Dolphins are not the only AFC team fighting for conference supremacy now.
Let's take a look at my three takeaways from the Dolphins win against the Pats:
1. Tua Has a Bad Habit of Recording Interceptions in Almost Every Game
It has come to my attention that in almost every game this season, Tagovailoa has thrown an interception.
In fact, he has recorded an interception in six of those eight games.
He has a total of seven interceptions this season. He did only one each in five of those six games.
The other two interceptions were against the New York Giants weeks ago.
That sounds like a bad habit, right? I can't think of the last time a really good quarterback like Tagovailoa threw an interception almost every game.
2. Jalen Ramsey Has Finally Arrived
Sunday's win also gave the fans what they have been waiting months for: the debut of CB Jalen Ramsey.
In late July, Ramsey injured his left knee during practice. He underwent surgery on the meniscus.
Ramsey missed preseason and almost the entire first half of the regular season.
The crowd went nuts the minute he took the field. He made an even bigger impression when he caught an intercepted pass in the second quarter.
Ramsey might still be recovering, but he's already showing that he was worth waiting for.
Hopefully, once he's fully recovered, we will see him in his full form. Maybe the Dolphins defense will start becoming a threat to their opponents.
3. There is Now A Four-Way Battle to Crown the AFC's Best Team
The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the only teams competing to be the best in the AFC.
Joining them now are the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams who have been on a hot streak lately.
Since Jacksonville lost to the struggling Houston Texans, they have won five consecutive games.
As for Baltimore, losing to division rival Pittsburgh Steelers motivated them towards a three-game winning streak.
The four teams now have a 6-2 record and are tied for the top spot in the whole AFC.
The Dolphins and Chiefs will face each other this Sunday in Germany in what could possibly be a battle to determine who is one of the better AFC teams.
Meanwhile, in America, the Ravens will face the Seahawks. The Jaguars, on the other hand, get the week off.