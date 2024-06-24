Odell Beckham Jr. showing love to undefeated Dolphins team is awesome to see
This is how you win over a fanbase. With how popular he is already, Odell Beckham Jr. has plenty of supporters in his corner now that he has signed his new deal with the Miami Dolphins. He's a dream No. 3 wide receiver for an already loaded offense.
Since he put the pen to paper, OBJ has been saying all of the right things ahead of the 2024 campaign. Now, he's got fans even more fired up for the season to get here thanks to him being spotted out with a shirt honoring the undefeated Dolphins squad. Hey, if you're smiling wide after seeing this, we don't blame you one bit:
Odell Beckham Jr. could not be happier that he's with the Miami Dolphins
Come on, that's just awesome. Beckham took to social media to show that he was donning his new 1972 Miami Dolphins world champs gear. No one is ever going to forget that perfect season, which of course ended with a title. Beckham knows about the team's history and he's always going to honor it.
Looking ahead to the 2024 campaign, Beckham has a title in mind with the Dolphins and he's not the only one. With the way this roster has been built this offseason, Miami is looking like a serious threat to win the AFC East and then go on a deep postseason run.
Yes, Beckham is past his prime and he's not going to be a 1,000-yard receiver for Miami, but he's going to be a solid running mate for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Once training camp gets here too, Beckham and Tua Tagovailoa will put in the work to build their on-field chemistry.
There was plenty of speculation this offseason that Beckham would end up in Miami and people are still celebrating the fact that Chris Grier was able to get things done. Once Week 1 gets here, Beckham will look to turn heads, but he's already doing so well before the start of the season gets here. It's impossible not to root for this guy.