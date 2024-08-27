Odell Beckham Jr. update increases Dolphins urgency to sign a wide receiver
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins knew they might be without Odell Beckham Jr. to start the season, and that has unfortunately been confirmed. OBJ will miss at least the first four games after Miami placed him on the PUP list. When it rains, it pours.
The Dolphins were able to create an extra spot on the 53 with the PUP designation, but it also leaves a big hole on the Dolphins roster. It's one they will need to address in free agency. Miami has dealt with a lot of injuries to the wide receiver unit this summer, which has been brutal:
- Erik Ezukanma - dealing with a lower body injury
- River Cracraft - Dealing with an unspecified upper body injury
- Willie Snead - Placed on IR
- Anthony Schwartz - Placed on IR
- OBJ - Starting the year on PUP
Jaylen Waddle has been banged up through camp as well. He missed several weeks with a minor injury and Tyreek Hill was seen with a removable brace on his wrist recently too. Luckily, those two are going to be just fine for Week 1. However, there's no question Chris Grier needs to get something done for a new wideout.
Odell Beckham Jr. starting 2024 on the PUP list is frustrating
With this Beckham news coming in, it really makes his signing look worse by the minute. There were injury concerns leading up to his signing, but the hope was that he'd be fully fit to start the campaign. Now, though, he's going to miss the first four contests?
This wouldn't be as big of a blow if Cracraft or Ezukanma were at 100 percent, but they're not. Mike McDaniel is in a bit of a tough spot, as Beckham was brought in to be the WR3 and remind people of how stellar he can be with the ball in his hands.
Instead, fans are going to have to wait over a month to see him back in action. There aren't many available stud wideouts in free agency, though former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow could be an option for this team. With this latest OBJ update, giving him a call as soon as possible might be high on Grier's list of things to do.
Elsewhere, what about Robbie Chosen? He was just released by the 49ers. He spent the 2023 season with the Dolphins and while he didn't make a huge impact, he knows the system well. Miami is going to need to hit the free agent market, but they will not overspend. Instead, fans should expect Grier to play "Moneyball" with any additions.