Dolphins urged to sign former Pro Bowl wide receiver after latest injuries
Blink, and you'll miss the Miami Dolphins losing another wide receiver to injury. This team's bad luck is hard to believe.
Let's break it down.
Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle are, thankfully, dealing with short-term issues that shouldn't impact the regular season. However, beyond that, it's concerning.
Tahj Washington and Anthony Schwartz are on injured reserve. River Cracraft is out indefinitely because of an upper-body injury, and the Dolphins may place him on injured reserve. Erik Ezukanma was in a walking boot during the preseason finale. Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the PUP list, and it's unclear when he will return.
Rookie Malik Washington may need to play a significant role alongside Hill and Waddle, but the Dolphins lack wide receiver depth after all the injuries.
The Dolphins need to do something.
Bleacher Report urges Dolphins to sign former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow
Bleacher Report broke down the biggest remaining needs for every team ahead of the roster cut deadline. Wide receiver depth was near the top of the Dolphins' list, and they suggested signing free agent Hunter Renfrow.
Here's B/R's explanation: "Renfrow is one of the few intriguing free-agent receivers remaining. He put together a 1,000-yard season in 2021, but he was relatively quiet with the Raiders over the last two seasons."
While the idea is understandable, the final sentence is exactly why the Dolphins shouldn't make that move.
Renfrow enjoyed a Pro Bowl season in 2021, posting 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. However, that's his only year with over 700 yards or more than four touchdown catches. In the past two seasons combined, Renfrow has made 61 receptions for 585 yards and two touchdowns.
If the Dolphins target a free-agent receiver, they should consider one of the recently-or-soon-to-be-released players. That includes Tim Patrick, who is reportedly on his way out of Denver.
The Dolphins need to make a relatively low-risk, affordable addition to provide cover while they deal with so many injuries at the position. Renfrow is a solid receiver, but after two disappointing seasons, the Dolphins should look elsewhere.