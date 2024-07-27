Packers broke Tua Tagovailoa’s record deal with Jordan Love after only 6 hours
By Brian Miller
For about six hours, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed having the biggest contract in the NFL on a four-year deal. It didn't last much longer than that. Tua's time to shine was overshadowed by the Green Bay Packers and their big Jordan Love contract extension.
Tagovailoa will now hold the second largest contract on a four-year deal, but the contract with Love is in line with that of Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. Not bad for a guy who started his first full season in the NFL last year after spending his first few seasons behind Aaron Rodgers.
Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love landed monster extensions
Ian Rapoport dropped the Love news at 9:02 p.m. ET. The Tagovailoa news broke at 3:05 p.m. Goodness. For the Miami QB, it wasn't disrespectful or anything to have this go down, but more or less inevitable. The time he had at the top of the water-cooler talk was short lived and of course his contract would get dwarfed by a guy with far less of a resume.
Tagovailoa, who landed $212.4 million over four years compared to Love's $220 million, and Miami ended a year-long speculation that only ramped up after Jared Goff signed his contract earlier this offseason. Once Lawrence put the pen to paper, things became a bit more dire in terms of the negotiations.
While Love may carry a higher salary, it will be interesting to watch how all of this unfolds over the next several years, especially with all of these young QBs getting paid more money than anyone previously in the league. We'll have to wait for Patrick Mahomes to get a new contract that makes them all look like they are getting paid like punters.
The Dolphins did the right thing with Tagovailoa. They got a little bit more security on the deal, and Tua got guarantees and opportunities with an incentive base that could push this extension further.
Tua will receive $167.1 million guaranteed. His contract could elevate to about $55.35 million per year if incentives are hit. Love's contract will put him at $55 million per season, with $220 million over four years and $155 million guaranteed. He also received a mind-blowing $75 million signing bonus.