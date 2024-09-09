Police release bodycam footage of Tyreek Hill's detainment before Dolphins opener
By Brian Miller
On Sunday morning, Tyreek Hill was briefly detained following a driving infraction before the Miami Dolphins kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Fan videos of the incident quickly made their way around the internet.
After the game, Hill spoke with the media and gave his side of the incident. As more video surfaced earlier on Monday, including a statement from the police department's union reps, a new video has now surfaced.
The video is from the body camera of one of the police officers. It picks up as the officers initially make contact with Hill in his car.
The video concludes with another Dolphins player talking with the police and being asked to move his car. Calais Campbell was put into handcuffs for a short period of time. Hill would be released but was given two citations, one for reckless driving.
Throughout the video, Hill tries to get word to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. "I'm being arrested," Hill said several times.
Miami police suspended one of the officers involved in the incident. While Hill is respectful in the video, the incident got out of hand very quickly and never should have escalated to the point that it did.
On Monday, an emotional Mike McDaniel spoke with the media about the incident. He learned of the detaining while working on the game plan prior to the team reporting to the stadium.
Hill informed the media on Sunday that he and his agent would look into potential litigation over the incident, something that Rosenhaus told reporters before the game after the incident.
The question many fans would like to know is if the NFL will punish Hill for the incident. The league, thus far, has not made any comments regarding the detaining, and considering Hill was not arrested, it's likely nothing will happen on the league side.