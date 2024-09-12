3 problems Dolphins must fix to beat Bills on Thursday Night Football
By Brian Miller
There is no love between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. It's "in-your-face" football at its finest, and this week will be no different.
The Dolphins are coming off a come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, while the Bills had to claw back against the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams enter Week 2 with an eye on taking an early lead in the division race.
While neither team looked great in Week 1, the Dolphins have several areas they need to improve if they are going to beat Buffalo.
3 things Dolphins must improve in Week 2 matchup vs. Bills
Dolphins running game has to be more effective
Against a talented Jaguars defense, the Dolphins couldn't reach 100 yards on the day. They only scored two touchdowns, one a pass to Tyreek Hill and another by De'Von Achane. Neither Achane nor Raheem Mostert ran effectively well. That needs to change this week.
It's unclear which Dolphins running backs will play in Week 2 due to injuries. Whether it's Achane, Mostert, or even rookie Jaylen Wright, Miami must move the ball on the ground.
The Bills will be content to play the Dolphins' passing attack. They will set up ways to cover Hill and Jaylen Waddle and take away Tua Tagovailoa's first reads. If they succeed, the Dolphins will probably turn to more passes in the flat in an attempt to loosen the Bills' defense. Buffalo is well-disciplined, and Miami may not have the same success they did in Week 1.
To beat the Bills, the Dolphins must get the ground game going early and wear down their opponent.
Miami has to find a way to stop Josh Allen
Josh Allen is a tough runner and scored twice with his legs against the Arizona Cardinals. Allen has run over the Dolphins the last few years. His ability to make defenders miss, escape the pocket, and bounce off contact gives him options to find receivers open downfield.
Allen will pull the ball down and run without hesitation, and his ability to do so will turn short-yardage situations into first downs. The Dolphins have to be able to keep him contained in the pocket.
Getting pressure on Allen is key because he will force the ball into potential turnover situations. If Miami allows the lanes to open in front of him, he will take advantage of it all night long.
Dolphins have to get Tua Tagovailoa in rhythm early
Tua had a good day against the Jaguars, making smart throws and taking what was in front of him. Against the Bills, it might be a bit tougher to make quick reads, but he has to keep his head about himself and not force plays. He didn't force the ball last week and can't let the stigma of Buffalo get into his mind.
The best way to do that is to get up quickly. Tua plays well from behind against everyone but the Bills. If he can get an early lead and continue to build it, the defense will clamp down and Tua will find his rhythm and take advantage.
The Dolphins will win if Tua can drive the team down the field and extend drives. If he makes mistakes, like missing wide-open receivers, it will only make it harder.