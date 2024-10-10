The real reason Dolphins fans shouldn't worry about draft pick in 2025
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is a long, long way away. The memory of the 2024 NFL Draft is hardly cold. Yet, with how the Miami Dolphins season is going, draft slotting has taken up a lot of conversation.
There are no stud quarterbacks that warrant a "tank for" chant. There is no Joe Burrow or Andrew Luck in this year's class. Still, Dolphins fans are seeing the garbage the team is dumping on the field and can't help but look toward the future.
While that is a normal reaction to a bad start to the season, there is one major reason why fans should not get too excited about a potential top-10 or maybe even a top-five draft pick.
His name is Chris Grier.
A lot of shade has been thrown toward Grier in the last several years, and it is all warranted. The Dolphins franchise may be a great destination for players thanks to Stephen Ross' attention to the training facility, but apparently, according to Jordan Poyer's wife, the team doesn't work hard enough. Clearly, practicing soft to get more reps in, as McDaniel has stated, isn't stopping the number of injuries.
Dolphins can't trust Chris Grier with a top draft pick, and fans shouldn't either
We can get lost going down this rabbit hole, so let's climb back out before we end up in Wonderland. Grier's draft history is not something fans should be excited about.
Grier's first draft officially came in 2016, and since that class, the Dolphins have had 62 selections. Let's break that down a bit.
- Forty players are still active in the NFL in 2024—15 of those 40 are from the last three draft classes. Of those 15, three are full-time contributors.
- Twenty-one of the 62 players are still on the Dolphins roster. Of those 21 players, 13 are from the last three drafts. Of those 13, three contribute regularly.
- Durham Smythe, drafted in Round 4, and Jason Sanders, drafted in Round 7, are the longest-tenured Dolphins draft picks still with the team. They were taken in 2018.
- Eleven former draft picks are either full-time starters for their new teams or consistent contributors.
Grier's draft history isn't great, and watching the Dolphins play may give fans a reason to hope for a better draft pick. In reality, they should be hoping that it gives Stephen Ross a reason to move on from Grier entirely because until that happens, nothing will change in Miami.