Rough Isaiah Wynn update adds urgency for Dolphins to add OL help
As great as some of the moves from Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier have been this offseason, fans are still irate that more hasn't been done to help the offensive line. In particular, the interior part of the line needs to be strengthened.
If Grier wasn't feeling urgency before, hopefully the latest on guard Isaiah Wynn will bring him to his senses. While speaking to the media at camp, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that there's no timeframe for when the veteran OL will get back on the field. He remains on the PUP list, with McDaniel saying he's dealing with 'compounding stuff' right now. Yeah, this isn't good:
Isaiah Wynn is dealing with a lower extremity injury for the Dolphins
The 6-2, 310-pounder suffered a serious quad injury last season against the Eagles which landed him on Injured Reserve. In a campaign that had so much promise for the OG with Miami, he ended up playing in only seven games in Year 1 with the team.
By now, the hope was that Wynn would be close to full health and getting himself ready for the season-opener. Instead, McDaniel's latest comments on the lineman make it seem like his status for Week 1 is totally up in the air. Not only that, but Aaron Brewer is week to week with his hand injury.
There has never been more of a need for the Dolphins to sign or trade for an interior lineman. There are slim pickings out in free agency, but if Grier wants to make a splash, perhaps a move to acquire James Daniels from the Steelers could be in play?
That'd be a dream scenario, but it's something that can't be ruled out. Regardless, some more big bodies, with experience, need to make their way to South Florida. We all know how important the offensive line is going to be for Tua Tagovailoa in 2024. If too many bodies are banged up and the group up front doesn't gel, it's going to have a negative impact all around for the offense. That simply can't be the case this fall and winter.