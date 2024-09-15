Sean McDermott's postgame comments prove why Dolphins can't beat Bills
By Brian Miller
Buffalo Bills players have repeatedly said that Hard Rock Stadium is like a home game, given the number of Bills fans that fill the stadium, but Sean McDermott's post-game comments are the reason why the Miami Dolphins can't beat their rivals.
It was another blowout loss by the Dolphins to the Bills and another big defeat for the Dolphins on national television. The NFL should stop putting Miami on the big stage.
Unfortunately, the Dolphins will play another four games in the spotlight.
Tua Tagovailoa suffering a concussion wasn't the final slap in the face to the franchise on Thursday night. That is because Bills head coach Brian McDermott slapped them again in his post-game comments.
Bills coach Sean McDermott proves why they keep beating the Dolphins
"We played our style of football," said McDermott after Buffalo's 31-10 victory over Miami.
Six words have never been more true. Six words that didn't simply sum up a horrible night for the Dolphins, but were the exclamation point to the last 12 losses in 13 games. The Bills play their style of football; the Dolphins don't.
Buffalo can beat Miami because it doesn't change who it is as a team. If Miami takes away the passing game, the Bills run the ball. If the Dolphins take away the run, the Bills buy Josh Allen time and let the Dolphins expose their own weaknesses.
On the other side of the field, the Dolphins don't seem to have a game plan. Miami attacks every team it faces with two-second quick hits in the passing game, but the offense attacked the Bills differently. Mike McDaniel plays one way against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, then tries something different four days later.
The Bills play the same style each and every week, no matter who they play.
Miami doesn't have a plan when the offense isn't working. There is no easy transition from a pass-happy offense to a run-heavy plan of attack. On Thursday, the Bills took Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out of the game. The Dolphins' run game was working quite well, but instead of continuing to feed the ball and getting Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright more involved, McDaniel forced the ball to the inexperienced Grant Dubose and inconsistent Robbie Chosen.
It would be easy to focus solely on the outcome of Thursday night, but this is something that has plagued the Dolphins in every game under McDaniel and every game against Josh Allen and Sean McDermott. It didn't matter if it was Tua, McDaniel, or Brian Flores' team. The Dolphins let the Bills set the terms of the game, which is why they continue to win and the Dolphins fold.