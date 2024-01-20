The top three best games of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season
Once again, the Dolphins season has come and gone after another postseason loss.
Much like the last few seasons, the Dolphins have had their share of ups and downs this season.
We've seen nail-biters, domination of opponents, moments of them being dominated, and more. However, I believe that there were three games that stood out this season. So, here are my top three games of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season.
3. Week 1: Dolphins vs. Chargers (Miami won 36-34)
These two teams gave each other a fight in the first week of the NFL's regular season.
Tua Tagovailoa would start his comeback year after being absent from concussions in the 2022 season.
He made 28 out of 45 completions for 466 yards and three touchdowns. It was one of the best passing days in an opening game in NFL history.
In spite of the offense making two turnovers, the team powered through to victory in a game where these mid-card teams were always trying to catch up to each other.
There were nine lead changes, and teams tied for the lead twice. You could say this felt like a knock-down, drag-out game for first place.
Their paths went in separate directions after that. They had their highs, lows, and close calls. One can only wonder when we will see a rematch between these teams.
2. Week 16: Cowboys vs. Dolphins (Miami won 22-20)
A win on Christmas Eve last year was the perfect gift for Miami. On top of that, this would be the only game where they defeated a team with a winning record.
This game was very important to Miami as a win that week would secure them a guaranteed spot in the NFL playoffs. Dallas made the mistake of fumbling the ball in their first play. From there, it really became a contest.
Miami managed to get ahead of Dallas, but the Cowboys would catch up to them. Then, we get to the final three-and-a-half minutes of the fourth quarter.
Miami was down 20-19, and the Cowboys defense was doing everything they could to keep the Dolphins offense in check.
In the end, it was Jason Sanders, the MVP of that game, who nailed the game-winning field goal to win it all.
He attempted and completed five field goals. He was the reason the Dolphins stayed ahead of the game, eventually guaranteeing his team a lock in the playoff picture.
This was, in my opinion, his best performance in his NFL career.
1. Week 3: Broncos vs. Dolphins (Miami won 70-20)
There is a reason as to why I believe this game was the best one of the regular season.
I mean, when was the last time you have even seen the Dolphins scored this much? If you were there in 1977, you would know.
If you were there in person to experience this piece of Dolphins history, I acknowledge you.
The excitement you must have felt with every touchdown, watching as the team delivered the biggest beatdown they ever delivered to a team. It never felt his good, did it?
Anyway, Miami was three points away from breaking the NFL all-time record of most points scored in a game. However, it wasn't about winning to head coach Mike McDaniel.
That game was also the catalyst that put the Dolphins on the NFL map. Everyone in the game, mostly the offense, became huge stars.
Conclusion
2023 was quite a season for the Dolphins, so who knows what 2024 will look like for the Dolphins?
Looks like we're going to have to wait to find out.