These Dolphins players are facing an uphill battle when camp starts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are preparing to start training camp later this month, but these players are already feeling the heat of losing their roster spots. Will they be able to make the cut, or will they be looking for new homes once Week 1 arrives?
Jeff Wilson Jr.
The Dolphins have a big decision to make with Jeff Wilson Jr. When he was healthy last year, the Dolphins didn't turn to Wilson as expected, and while they shuffled some money around this year, the reality is Wilson's time with Miami could be ending before the season. He and Mike McDaniel get along great, but the drafting of Jaylen Wright puts a big target on the veteran runner.
Salvon Ahmed
It would be a shocking surprise if Salvon Ahmed made the roster over Wilson, but there is a more likely scenario where neither player makes the final 53. The Dolphins are deep at running back and they can't carry five RBs and a fullback into the season without injury being a reason. Ahmed's future doesn't look good.
River Cracraft
River Cracraft was re-signed to another one-year deal this offseason and that isn't enough to give him security beyond August. Cracraft will have to be at the top of his game at practices, as he fends off two rookies and Erik Ezukanma who will try and secure one of what might be three open positions.
Duke Riley
Duke Riley has to be more physical at the point of contact. The good news for him is that the Dolphins didn't completely overhaul the linebacker group, and they didn't draft a replacement. Still, Riley has to do better than he did last year, and if he can't turn it around in camp, the Dolphins could explore options from released veterans.
Mike White
Mike White isn't on the hot seat yet, but he should feel it getting warmer. The Dolphins don't have to carry three QBs on the 53 just to have an emergency third available. New NFL rules allow teams to use the practice squad QB as the E-3 quarterback. This means they could cut Skylar Thompson and hope that he slides through waivers. The same could be said about White. If the Dolphins believe that the two backups are close to being equal, they could save more money by releasing White.