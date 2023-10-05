Top 5 Passing Yard: Where is Tua Tagovailoa placed?
Heading into Week 5, the NFL has released the new Top 5 players with the most passing yards this season. To the surprise of everyone, quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Brock Purdy, among others, are not in this Top 5. But some names have arisen during these four games into the season and have a performance to enter this ranking.
In the last position, we have the quarterback of the LA Chargers, Justin Herbert, with 1,106 passing yards. We can see that these passing yards had helped the Chargers get into the second position in the AFC West, with a record of 2 wins and two losses. The next game for the Chargers is on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys, where Herbert will try to gain some yards and appear up at the Top.
In the fourth position, we have the rookie sensation of Houston Texas, C.J. Stroud, with 1,212 passing yards. Stroud joined the Texans this same year, after the 2023 NFL Draft, where he was a 1st round pick (2nd overall). Luckily for the Houston team, their bet on the young guy is paying its results.
On the third position we have Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings with 1,214 passing yards. Even though the high number, the Vikings are in third position in the NFC North, with a record of 1 win and three losses. Their next game is against the Kansas City Chiefs, a tough team to try and revert their situation.
In second place, we have Matthew Stafford from the LA Rams with 1,229. The same situation happened with the Vikings. Although his quarterback is putting in high numbers, the team is still in third position in the NFC West with a record of 2 wins and two losses.
Finally, we found the Big man, Tua Tagovailoa, first in this ranking with 1,306 passing yards. The Dolphins quarterbacks have an incredible starting season, helping their team win three games in a row and competing for first place in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills. After their defeat against the Bills, the Miami Dolphins ended with three wins and only one loss. Tua couldn't perform as well as in the other game because of the pressure Bill's defense put on him and the offense.